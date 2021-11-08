Govt insists on utilisation certs for grants to 12 DU colleges fully funded by it

New Delhi: Even as an association of academics opposed a new direction from the Delhi government, which purportedly asks 12 DU colleges funded by it to generate funds from internal resources, the Delhi government doubled down on the move, saying that the move was made to ensure expenditure transparency

Academics for Action and Development (AAD) on Sunday opposed the directions in a November 3 letter to the Delhi University regarding this. It said that this will cause steep fee-hikes and "thus erect a financial barrier to keep students of marginalised section away".

"The letter of Delhi government dictates these colleges to prepare the budget for grant on net deficit basis, which shifts the burden on the colleges to generate funds from internal resources," AAD said.

However, Atishi, in a statement said that it was mandatory for colleges to submit Utilisation Certificates to get the grant

funds.

"However, the colleges delay this process in every quarter. On one hand, the colleges do not fulfil the basic process and on the other they turn around and say that the Delhi Government is not giving funds. It is beyond comprehension as to why the Utilisation Certificates are delayed and why do the colleges blame the Delhi Government when the delay is on their end?

"It is paramount to understand the reason behind the lack of transparency in these colleges that they do not want to explain where funds have been utilised. At the same time, it is concerning that the principals, while being party to the delay on the end of the colleges, incite the teachers by spreading lies about the Delhi Government not releasing funds," the AAP leader said.