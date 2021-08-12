Govt inks deal with IB board for Delhi Board of School Education

New Delhi: The Delhi Board of School Education has collaborated with the International Baccalaureate (IB) to provide education of highest international standards in the presence of CM Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia of Wednesday.



The DBSE signed an agreement of collaboration with the IB to adopt global best practices in the field of curriculum, pedagogy and assessment, the education department said in a statement. The kind of education which kids of the richest of the families dream of will be made accessible to the underprivileged students of the city, the CM said. The initiative for the academic session 2021-22 starts with 30 schools whose teachers will be trained by international experts.

Out of the 30 schools, 10 Sarvodaya schools (Classes Nursery-8) and 20 Schools of Specialized Excellence, SoSE (Classes 9-12). In the 10 Sarvodaya Schools, Primary Years Program (PYP) will run from Nursery to class V and Middle Years Program (MYP) will run for classes VI-VIII. In the 20 SoSEs, Middle Years Program (MYP) will run for classes 9-10 and Diploma Program (DP) and Careers Program (CP) will run for Classes 11-12.

More than 400 teachers in Sarvodaya schools and 250 teachers in SOSEs will be part of the professional development workshops by IB which will help in their capacity building and up-skilling. About 15,000 students studying in these schools will benefit from the collaboration with IB.

The collaboration with the IB will translate into experts from foreign coming the capital to train the schools under the DBSE and improve their quality to international standards.

Under IB's guidance, schools will be inspected, verified, and certified and they will tell what the school lacks and how it can be improved. Gradually, more schools will be added to the program, even private schools can get affiliated to the DBSE. The government school children will be assessed as per a model framed by the international experts taking the schools to the international level.

Across the world IB has collaborated with about 5,500 schools in 159 countries. "They have collaborated with the governments of America, Canada, Spain, Japan and South Korea among other developed countries," the CM said. Sisodia meanwhile said that the government's aim to prepare global leaders, not just students who want degrees.