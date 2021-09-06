Govt honours 122 teachers, principals

New Delhi: The Delhi government will fund the education of its government-run school teachers who get selected in the world's top 100 universities for pursuing courses, the Deputy CM said on Sunday.



At an event organised by the State governament on the occasion of Teachers' Day at Thyagaraj Stadium in which 122 teachers and principals were honoured with the State Teachers' Award for their exceptional work in the field of education, the Deputy CM made the announcement while adding that teachers have been the biggest contributor to nation building.

"In the last 5 years, we have sent our teachers and principals to Cambridge, Finland, Singapore and the US. The Delhi Government has decided today on Teachers' Day, that our teachers will be able to apply for prestigious courses in the field of education in the world's 100 top ranked universities. And If they are selected, then the Delhi government will bear the full cost of their programme. In the next few days, the Department of Education will issue necessary guidelines for this," Sisodia said.

The Minister spoke about how the pandemic has affected the education system with all stakeholders without any information on how to proceed with the teaching-learning process.

Sisodia added that the teachers and principals of the schools showed incredible grit and determination in responding to the situation in the face of difficulties. "Our teachers delivered the message of 'Learning Never Stops', ensuring how to reach out to their students through new mediums and innovations and continue their studies," he said.

Every year, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, the Delhi government honours the teachers with the State Teacher Award but several changes have been made this year like the award was given only in the academic field earlier but this year many other fields have also been added to it. The number of awards has been increased from 103 to 122 as compared to last year.

The Deputy Chief Minister also released the first issue of the e-magazine 'Nai Udaan' of the Education Department which is a quarterly science magazine.

"Our teachers influence millions of lives everyday with their work. These teachers prepare our children who are the foundation of our nation. Today, the revolutionary changes that have come in the education system of Delhi are a result of the collective efforts of Team Education of Delhi," Sisodia added.

The teachers who were honoured included special educators, music and art teachers, librarians, mentor teachers, sports teachers and vocational teachers. There were two special awards also given to teachers for exemplary work in education based on the supervision of the Deputy CM during the school visits. From this year onwards, 2 awards have also been given in the name of "Face of DoE". Face of DoE award is given to teachers who have demonstrated creativity in the field of art, literature, sports.