Govt hikes minimum wages for labourers

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday announced an increase in the minimum wages of unskilled, semi-skilled, and skilled labourers, saying it will help them tide over the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and price rise.



The hike takes the monthly wages of unskilled workers from Rs 15,908 to Rs 16,064 while the monthly wages of semi-skilled workers will increase from Rs 17,537 to Rs 17,693, a Delhi government statement said.

The monthly salary of skilled workers has been increased from Rs 19,291 to Rs 19,473, it said.

"The minimum wage paid to labourers in Delhi is higher than any other state in the

country. The working class troubled with Covid and inflation will receive some relief from the increase in minimum wages," Sisodia said.

Sisodia, who is also minister in-charge of the labour department of the Delhi government, issued an order to increase dearness allowance of unskilled, semi-skilled and other workers of Delhi, it said.