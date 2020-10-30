Govt has switched to aggressive contact tracing, too early to call it 3rd wave: Jain

New Delhi: After Delhi reported a sharp spike in daily COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the Delhi government has decided to change its pandemic strategy and is now focusing on "aggressive tracing and testing" of contacts of Corona positive patients.



Moreover, as the city reported over 5,700 new cases on Thursday - the highest since the outbreak - Jain told reporters that it is too early to call it the "third wave" in the pandemic.

Significantly, medical experts in the city concurred with the Health Minister and said more data is needed to rule it the third wave.

Dr Richa Sareen, Consultant, Pulmonogy and Critical Care Medicine, Fortis Hospital said, "It is very early to call it a third wave, the trend has to continue for at least another 10 days. But we are definitely witnessing a rapid increase in the number of cases these last few days due to which the hospital footfall has also increased."

Dr Gyan Bharti, Pulmonologist, Columbia Asia Hospital agreed with Dr Sareen but added it should not be ruled out just yet. He, however, went on to blame people's relaxed attitude for the recent spike in cases.

"COVID-19 situation in India is increasing due to a large number of people weakened by their comorbidities, increased human activity and interaction as part of the Unlock process, lax adherence to public safety guidelines such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing," he added.

"The recent rise in the number of cases in India is in Delhi, West Bengal and Kerala - 2 out of 3 states are yet to see any significant drop in day or night temperatures. Having said that, it is true that the risk is higher in winters and in the coming times and people must follow the public safety measure more rigorously," Dr Bharti said.

Amid the festive season and rising pollution levels, Delhi on Thursday recorded over 5,700 COVID-19 cases for the first time, with the national capital witnessing a sudden surge in daily cases in the past few days.

"We have changed our strategy, and are now going for aggressive tracing and testing of people who came in contact with those found positive for infection. So, also this rise is being seen," Jain told reporters.

Entire family, close contacts even asymptomatic ones, of positive cases being tested, and RT-PCR tests also scaled up, he added.

Asked about the figures of 15,000 cases per day as projected by experts in the coming months, the minister said, "Figures have been projected by experts on surge in daily COVID-19 cases, but it may not reach that level. However, we want to be fully prepared".