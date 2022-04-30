Govt gives Rs 1 cr to family of doctor who died of Covid-19

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday provided financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of Dr Aabha Bhandari, who lost her life while serving COVID-19 patients.



Sisodia visited Dr Bhandari's residence and handed over the cheque under the Aam Aadmi Party government's scheme of honouring the sacrifice of Covid warriors, an official statement said here.

He said the Delhi government would never forget the sacrifices made by Covid warriors and would always stand by their families.

"No amount can ever make up for someone's loss but we hope that this assistance helps her family gain strength to deal with their grief. It can not make up for the void they leave behind. The Kejriwal government salutes the spirit of the Covid warriors," Sisodia said in the statement.

He further stated that during the unimaginable

situation posed by the pandemic, doctors, paramedics, and sanitation workers fought shoulder to shoulder as frontline warriors and protected the society.

Delhi Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot also handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to the families of three corona warriors, who died during the pandemic.