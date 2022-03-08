Govt gets notice on challenge to limit on pension beneficiaries

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday further pushed for the Delhi government's curriculums — Happiness Curriculum, Entrepreneurship, Mindset Curriculum and Deshbhakti Curriculum, to be implemented in private schools.



The state's education Minister interacted with principals and teachers of over 1,500 private schools to bring them onboard.

Sisodia while interacting with the present faculty stressed on the importance of mindset curriculums and the need for its implementation across all schools.

The Minister, while speaking at the event in Thyagraj stadium, said that along with subjects, schools should take the responsibility of every student's mindset and consider including mindset curriculums in mainstream education routines.