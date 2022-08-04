Govt gets 6 months to recruit deficit staff in Indira Gandhi Hospital
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has granted six months to the Delhi government to recruit the staff against the vacant positions in the 1241-bedded Indira Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital in Dwarka, noting that the deficit manpower needs to be recruited as early as possible.
The high court noted that as per a status report filed by the Delhi government, against 1204 sanctioned posts, 1013 staff is available in the hospital.
In the considered opinion of this court, the deficit staff deserves to be recruited as early as possible and, therefore, six months is granted to recruit the staff against the vacant posts in the hospital.
The hospital in question is catering to the needs of the people in and around Dwarka and there is no other government hospital. The Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department shall carry out a periodic review after every six months for enhancing the number of beds in the hospital and for enhancing the manpower in the hospital, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad said.
Taking note of the status report that the hospital is fully functional now, the high court disposed of the public interest litigation (PIL) which was seeking to make operational the Dwarka hospital that was under construction for the last 8 years and was near completion.
The PIL was filed by Dwarka Court Bar Association in 2021 after the deadly coronavirus had infected a large number of people in society.
It had sought to direct the Delhi government to complete the construction of the hospital and also to provide all basic amenities, infrastructure, staff, and other facilities in the hospital.
The high court, from time to time, has passed various orders to ensure that the hospital becomes completely functional and the authorities had also filed several status reports.
The Delhi government, in its latest status report, informed the court that 13 specialists have been posted by the Department of Health and Family Welfare and General Duty Medical Officers have been posted against all 18 posts in the hospital.
