'Govt formulating cultural policy to fight hatred, violence among school kids'

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the Government of Delhi is formulating a comprehensive cultural policy to ensure meaningful contribution of art and culture which will transform the mindset of the society. He emphasised that Art and Culture should play its part in making the society stand against hatred and violence.



Monday saw the first virtual meeting of the Delhi Cultural Policy Advisory Committee in which the Deputy CM who also heads the Art Culture and Languages Department said that through the new Cultural Policy, the Delhi Government aims to change the mindset of the society. The Department through an order passed in September constituted a 15 member advisory committee which will submit its report within the next two months. Through this initiative the State government aims to give a plethora of options to the city's people when it comes to cultural events.

The advisory committee consists of actors Manoj Bajpayee and Javed Jaffrey, Art and Policy expert Pooja Sood, JNU's School of Arts and Aesthetics Professor, Ira Bhaskar. Principal of Delhi College of Art, Ashwini Kumar, social activist Vineet Nagar, folk dancer Bina Vyas, music producer Breen Desai, are also in the committee among others. Separate subcommittees were formed in the meeting to draft policy on various specific issues. In the Committee, the Secretary of the Department has been made Chairman and the Special Secretary has been made Member Secretary. Secretary of the Sahitya Kala Parishad is also a member.

Actor Manoj Vajpayee who was also part of the meeting said that it has been his long standing dream to introduce theatre education in schools. The actor suggested that children from slums and squares should be roped in as well through theater education.

Sisodia highlighted that since the city belongs to everyone, the cultural diversity and heritage of the country should be reflected in the cultural events of Delhi. He said that through this, a roadmap will also be sought for the creative economy of Delhi.

He also added that the government aims to create a holistic cultural policy so that it is possible to create a better cultural environment in a systematic way.