Govt forms panel to probe Bhalswa landfill fire incident

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai formed a three-member committee on Tuesday to probe a fire incident at north Delhi's Bhalswa landfill, officials said.

The panel will try to ascertain the reason behind the fire and fix accountability. It has been asked to submit a report in two days, an official said.

Senior Environment Engineer D K Singh will head the panel, he said.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Monday had claimed that a massive fire engulfed a large portion of the Bhalswa landfill.

He claimed that piles of garbage fell down around the landfill causing inconvenience to the residents and polluting the environment.