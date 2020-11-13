Govt extends deadline for redesigning 7 Delhi roads till March 2021

new delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal convened a meeting with PWD officials on the ongoing redesigning of the first seven roads in the Capital and has extended the deadline to March 2021 which was earlier slated for December 2020.

Kejriwal said that the process of appointing a consultant for the redesigning of roads is in the final stage and the PWD should complete the appointment process soon.

The project will follow the Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) model and the construction company which takes on the project will have the responsibility to maintain the road for 15 years.

The Delhi government has been working on redesigning the 100 feet wide and 500 km long roads which were approved in November 2019 in the lines of European cities.