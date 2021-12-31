Govt extends 20% reduction in circle rates till June 2022

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Thursday extended the 20 per cent rebate on circle rate for land and immovable property till June 30, 2022, according to an order issued by the Revenue Department.



The extension of reduction in circle rate will come into force with immediate effect, the order stated.

In a tweet, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "The 20% reduction in circle rates for all categories announced by Delhi govt will continue till 30th June 2022. Under Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal ji's guidance, we assure all

Delhiites that we will continue to stand with our people in times of need."