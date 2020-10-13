Govt employee held after gangster husband uses her name to make a fake license for purchasing firearms

new delhi: Delhi Police arrested a woman, a government employee, after her husband, a gangster, used her name to make a fake license for purchasing weapons. The lady herself is involved in two criminal cases including murder. The accused was identified as Parul Sharma, a resident of Khurja in Bulandshahar. She works as a pointsman at Khurja railway station.



According to police, the arrest was made during the investigation of a case in which they arrested two including a Labour Ministry official for selling ordinance factory-made weapons to criminals on the fake license. The investigators had said that pilferage of ammunition from gun house to criminals through forgery of record was noticed. Police had also written to Ministry about the fraud.

The accused woman also used to buy weapons from Karnal. For the investigators, it was surprised that how the woman involved in two criminal cases got a government job. Her records will be probed.

One of the main accused, working as Junior Statistical Officer in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was arrested in August 2012 by Ameenabad police station in Lucknow in a case related to cheating in the exam of stenographer conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC), New Delhi.

As per the investigation, the gang used to supply sophisticated automatic pistols of ordinance factory from history sheeters, criminals based in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh to other criminals based in Delhi. "Further it was revealed that the history-sheeters of UP used to buy sophisticated arms of ordinance factory from different Gun Houses in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh on fake arms license," the official said. Earlier one arrested accused used to sell arms, weapons to criminals without verification of arms license and they did not use to maintain a proper record of the arms buyers.