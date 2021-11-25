Govt & EDMC stand sought on residents' plea to stop opening of liquor shop

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought response from the Delhi government, Excise Commissioner, and EDMC Commissioner on a petition by two residents challenging the opening of a liquor shop in their locality.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice on the public interest litigation by east Delhi's Chander Nagar residents and listed the matter for further hearing on January 27.

The petitioners have claimed that ever since the persons residing in the locality have come to know about the opening of a liquor shop near them, they are scared about their children's future, modesty of the ladies, young girls and teenagers , law and order situation as well as the welfare of the locality.