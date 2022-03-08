Govt defends decision to prohibit discount on liquor

New Delhi: The Delhi government Monday opposed the pleas challenging its decision prohibiting any discount or rebate on the MRP of liquor in the national capital and told the Delhi High Court that this was giving rise to bootlegging activity.



Justice V Kameswar Rao heard the counsel for the Delhi government and various liquor licence holders and reserved order on the petitioners' applications for interim relief to stay the decision on the ground that it was causing them an irreparable loss on account of the substantial decrease in their business.