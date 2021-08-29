'Govt committed for overall devp of Punjab'

Patiala: Punjab Governement under the leadership of Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh is committed to provide quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply infrastructure to the people of Punjab, said Member of Parliament, Patiala, Preneet Kaur after inauguration of 66 KV Sub Station at village Bhasmara in Patiala districrt, on Saturday.

She further said that Punjab Government has been improving power transmission infrastructure across the state and commissioning of this power grid is also part of that drive. "Captain Amarinder Singh has a great vision for Punjab and in the last 4.5 years, Punjab has witnessed an overall development in all the fields," said Preneet Kaur by adding that now it's our turn to back Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh for next tenure too to make our state number one in all other fields.

Former Union Minister of State for External Affairs said that with the commissioning of this new sub station, as many as 31 villages of the nearby area would be benefitted with quality, reliable and uninterrupted power supply. Also existing 220 KV Grid sub station Devigarh and 66 KV grid sub station Rohar Jagir got benefited with reduction in load, which will facilitate for providing uninterrupted supply to consumers connected to these grids.

R P Pandove, Director Administration, PSPCL added that the new 66 KV sub station Bhasmara has been constructed with 6.17 KM new 66 KV line (Single Circuit) and a transformer of 12.5 MVA capacity. Chief Engineer TS Er R S Sarao said that the grid sub station has come up at a cost of Rs 3.52 crore and with erection of eight 11 KV lines for smooth and uninterrupted power supply.

Harinderpal Singh Harry Mann while expressing thanks to the MP Preneet Kaur for providing this grid in a record time, said that it would cater the residents of 31 villages to minimize their power related problems.

It is also informed that with the commissioning of Bhasmara grid, several villages namely Bhasmara, Bheni, Gharam, Rajgarh, Nandgarh, Pathan Majra, Shergarh, Mehon, Kishanpura, Kapoori, Bhasmara, Bangran, Kheri Raju, Jalakheri, Jalakheri Chhanna, Prempura, Akbarpur Afgana, Franswala, Jalalabad, Mali Majra, Bishan Nagar Kotla, Devinagar, Rurki Skattar, Rurki Malkan, Bure Majra, Barkatpur, Badla, Badli, Sadakpur, Meeranpur and Pipal Kheri get benefited.