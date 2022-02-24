Govt building decentralised STPs in 5K parks: Minister

New Delhi:The Kejriwal government is constructing decentralised sewage treatment plants in 5,000 parks in Delhi to meet the water demand for gardening, Water Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.



He inspected one such under-construction D-STP in a park in Model Town.

Decentralised STPs are being built to conserve groundwater and promote reuse of waste water, he said, adding these will replace conventional sources of irrigation in parks such as tubewells, he said.

The Delhi government is constructing D-STPs at five major locations at present — Sheikh Sarai-I, Sheikh Sarai- II, Sandesh Vihar, Ashok Vihar, and Model Town. These D-STPs will be a sustainable and cost-effective alternative for the treatment of wastewater, Jain added.

Conventionally as of now the system uses a small fitting of the pipeline, due to which the water overflows to the maximum and gets mixed with the freshwater and contaminates the water but the new D-STPs will provide the solution to this water contamination problem.

After the treatment, the water can be reused for the irrigation practices in the parks and through this the amount of funds being spent on the procurement of fertilizer will be saved as the treated water will have all the essential nutrients. Currently, the water that is needed for gardening is extracted from tubewells that could otherwise be used for drinking water purposes.