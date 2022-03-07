Govt, British Council renew partnership

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Sunday renewed its three-year partnership with the British Council for educational and cultural exchange.

The government renewed the three-year MoU with the British Council for internationalisation of higher education, professional development of teachers, and to promote sports education and cultural engagement, the Education department said in a statement.

Through the MoU, education, english language and arts are covered and opportunities in such fields are given to the children. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia signed the MoU with the Director of British Council (India) Barbara Wickham. Through such collaborations joint projects like the Delhi Spoken English project have received appreciation at the global stage, Sisodia said while adding that by renewing the partnership more opportunities are yet to be explored for the Government's upcoming sports university and teachers university.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has also partnered with the British Council to promote sports education through the 'Premier League Primary Stars' project which will ensure a 50 percent female participation.

hrough this project school coaches and teachers are trained to enhance their understanding of football and best practices for holistic development. It encourages inclusive and effective physical education, and PSHE (personal, social, health, economic) education.

The Minister also said that his Government's vision is to create an ecosystem that enables students and youth from all walks of life to access opportunities for better education and social mobility.