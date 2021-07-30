Govt blames MCD for clogged drains

New Delhi: As the Delhi Assembly on Thursday kicked off its Monsoon Session, while the opposition BJP MLAs tried to bring up the alleged scam in the DTC bus procurement, members from the Aam Aadmi Party took the chance to take aim at the BJP-run MCDs for not being able to maintain drainage systems, which was causing waterlogging.



AAP MLA from Kondli rose to say that in his area, all the drains on all the roads are under the MCD's jurisdiction, despite which they are not desilted and get clogged, resulting in waterlogging.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain also spoke on the issue and said that the Delhi government controls around 12,000 kms of roads in the city and that the PWD makes sure these are cleaned and drainage systems are kept clear with as many as 15,000 pumps.

Opposition MLAs went on to protest in the well over the Speaker's remarks and eventually walked out in protest.