Govt begins second phase of OAP to classes VI to IX and XI in its schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday issued a circular for the second phase of the Online Admission Process (OAP) for Classes VI to IX and XI under the Non-Plan Admissions for the academic year 2020-21, after several complaints were received from parents who had missed out on the first phase of admissions.



"We launched the second phase because the Deputy CM's office was getting calls from parents who said that they were not aware of the dates for the first round of admission," a senior official in the Education Department said. The registration will remain open till October 3 and the entire process will be concluded by October 15 for classes IX and XI and for classes VI to VIII, it will be completed by October 26.

"Those who do not have access to the internet can visit the Delhi Government schools where teachers have been directed to help parents fill-up the admission forms. A helpline number has also been generated for parents to clear their doubts," the official added. A centralised helpline has been issued for any admission related queries — 1800116888 or 10580 — available from 07:30 am to 07:00 pm on all working days.

Meanwhile, school allotment and verification of documents are being conducted for applicants of the first phase which will conclude by September 30. In the first phase, the Department of Education received a64,995 online applications for classes VI to XII, of which 64,450 have been allotted schools.

While registering for classes VI to IX, only one step of registration is required and the registration number will be sent to the registered mobile number. That registration number will be used for future correspondence, the Education Department said in a statement.

For class XI, the registration process requires an additional step wherein the applicant has to complete the registration form after logging in to the specified link with the registration number and password provided in the first step. The applicants must complete the two steps, else the form will be rejected, the statement added.

However, admissions will be subject to physical document verification by the schools.