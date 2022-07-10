Govt asks dept heads for on-time resolution of public grievances

New Delhi: In a bid to bring down the pendency of complaints under all departments the Delhi government has asked the heads of all the departments to ensure that the pending public grievances are resolved in a time-bound manner.



In a meeting held with senior offcials, a need for a weekly review of the redressal mechanism for pending public grievances was highlighted which was further taken by the authorities.

"The periodic review will ensure that the pending grievances received through the centralised public grievance redress and monitoring system (CPGRAMS) and public grievance monitoring system (PGMS) are resolved in a time-bound manner," as per media reports.

Several grienvaces have been waiting for redressal for a longer period of time than others due to administrative nuances, a senior officila who attended the meeting told Millennium Post.

"Some complaints could not be addressed due to inter-departmental movement and have been sitting gathering dust while some more pressing matters have become a priority," the official told on account of anonymity.

The Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government is mandated to compile the information of department-wise pendency on PGMS and CPGRAM platforms. This information is to be provided to the office of Chief Secretary every fortnight on e-SamikSha portal for perusal and necessary action, said a circular issued by the Administrative Reforms (AR) department. The issue of pendency of public grievances has been configured on e-samiksha portal.

The government has instructed all the heads of departments to curb the pendency and take necessary steps to resolve them on priority. The department will also upload information on pendency of PGMS and CPGRAMS every fortnight on the e-SamikSha portal.

The heads of departments are required to closely monitor the pendency and ensure effective disposal of PGMS and CPGRAMS grievances in the public interest and to achieve the objective of good governance, read the AR department document.