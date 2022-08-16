Govt approves Rs 10L assistance for kin of Mundka & Jamia Nagar fire incidents

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Tuesday approved ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those who lost their lives in the Mundka fire incident and restaurant fire mishap in Jamia Nagar this year.



As many as 27 people were killed when a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey commercial building in West Delhi's Mundka on July 13. Two people lost their lives in a fire mishap at a restaurant in Jamia Nagar.

At the time of visiting the accident site and while consoling the family of the victims, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced the ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Following the announcement, immediate relief of Rs one lakh was given to the

next of kin of the 27 people by the Delhi government and the rest of the amount was pending as the DNA profiling report was awaited from the Delhi Police.

In another such incident, two persons had lost their lives after an Air Conditioner compressor exploded inside a restaurant in Southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar in April this year. The Delhi government has also approved an ex-gratia relief of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of Rahul Basnet and Vijay Kumar

who had lost their lives in that fire mishap.

Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot said, "Even though the ex-gratia amount cannot compensate for the loss caused to the families, I hope that with this financial assistance from the Delhi Government, the family members will get some help in building their lives ahead. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi government always stands by the people in times of distress."