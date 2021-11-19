Govt allows liquor stores in non-conforming areas

New Delhi: The Delhi government has decided to allow opening of liquor vends in 'non-conforming' areas like unapproved markets in the city, according to an Excise department document.

Meanwhile, most of the 850 privatised liquor stores scheduled to begin retail from November 17, could not open second consecutive day of the new excise regime. They were either being revamped in accordance with the guidelines or were found shut, even as people complained of supply shortage .

The Delhi excise department in a circular issued on Wednesday specified conditions for opening of liquor shops in 'non-conforming' areas that are largely unauthorised colonies.

It stated that the Delhi Cabinet in its meeting on November 5 decided opening of liquor stores in these areas.

The circular issued by the department said that applications for the grant of L-7V licence(authorising retail sale of Indian and foreign liquor) may be considered provided the 'non-conforming' area exists in that particular ward in which the licensee plans to open the store. The circular added that two vends may be permitted to be opened in wards which have non-conforming' areas.

The opening of two mandatory vends may be permitted based on an affidavit to be furnished by the L-7Z (meant for retail sale of Indian liquor) licensee that there is a non-conforming' area in the ward.

In case any municipal ward is found to be having a 'conforming' area, the L-7Z licensee shall be bound to shift his vend to a conforming area within 30 days of the issue of notice by the department, read the circular.

The minimum carpet area of stores in these non-conforming' areas should be 500 square feet, it said. The opening of retail vends in non-conforming area is subject to obtaining of requisite approval from the DDA and the concerned civic body by the licensee as applicable according to rules.