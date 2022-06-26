Govt aims to provide dignified edu spaces to all children: Deputy CM

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday instructed 200 school principals to set minimum benchmarks in their schools regarding the school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment which will be reviewed by the DoE from time to time to check the maintenance of schools.



While interacting with the principals, Sisodia said that in the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools but it is now the responsibility of the school heads to set their own accountability for their school and ensure that nothing in the school falls below the minimum benchmark set by them.

The government will provide all the necessary facilities and funds to the schools. The Delhi government has decided to build a strategy for the new academic session (2022-23) from July, for which the review meeting was called on Saturday.

Sisodia further said that it's the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind and that students move ahead with the next session after summer vacation.

"The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to Delhi government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others," he said.

The Deputy CM said that schools are implementing the curriculum well and the results are evident but in order to make it a huge success the government will need their further support. With the new session principals will have to take the complete responsibility of implementing the curriculum innovatively and properly. "They must ensure that

dedicated duration for Mindset Curricula should not be utilised for any other subject", he said.

While speaking on the Business Blasters programme, Sisodia said that while selecting the ideas for next season of Business Blasters, the principals need to focus on the unique concept of the idea, its benefit to the customers, team strength, passion and excitement and quality of presentation.