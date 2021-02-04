Govt aims to provide another opportunity to advocates who could not register in 1st phase

New Delhi: Delhi's Law Minister Kailash Gahlot on Wednesday said that the Delhi government is aiming to provide another opportunity to the advocates in the Capital to apply for benefits of the Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme. Under the scheme, 35 cashless insurance claims worth about Rs 32 lakh have been settled, the Delhi government said in a



statement.

The Minister chaired a meeting with officials of Delhi Bar Council and Bar Associations, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) and New India Assurance Company Ltd (NIACL) to review the implementation of Chief Minister Advocates' Welfare

scheme.

The officials informed the Minister that 35 cashless claims worth Rs 31,92,361 have been settled while 14 reimbursement claims of Rs 7.3 lakh will be resolved soon.

Out of all the claims, 21 are of advocates and 28 are of their dependents (family). Officials also informed the Minister that Policy Certificates have been sent to 21,989 and 22,467 advocates respectively.

"I'm happy to receive a very positive feedback on the Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme, and to note a steady progress in the number of claims being settled. Delhi government is planning to provide another opportunity to those advocates who could not register themselves in the first phase," Gahlot

said.

The Delhi government had launched the Scheme in December 2019 which provides for the Group (Term) Insurance for practising advocates registered in the Capital and provides life cover worth Rs 10 lakh per advocate and the Group Mediclaim coverage for the advocate, their spouse and two dependent children up to the age of 25 years which is worth Rs 5 lakh, the state government said in a

statement.