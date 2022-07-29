Govt aims for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure

New Delhi: The Delhi government is all set to join hands with DISCOMS, MCD and NDMC to create a coordinated strategy for rapid expansion of EV charging infrastructure.

In the 5th meeting of the EV Charging Infrastructure Working Group chaired by DDCD Vice Chairperson Jasmine Shah who said that the EV Charging Infrastructure Working Group has played a critical role in ensuring the installation of over 2,300 charging points in the past two years.

The Working Group plays an important role in guiding the overall strategy for an accelerated roll-out of public and private EV charging infrastructure in Delhi.

There are a total of 2,356 charging points and 234 battery-swapping stations currently operational at 1,892 locations in Delhi. Setting up an efficient, cost-effective, and equitable network of charging stations in Delhi requires coordination among multiple stakeholder departments.

"The working group and a coordinated strategy encompassing all the relevant stakeholders ensure that EV charging is not planned in silos," Shah said.

He added that around 100 new EV charging stations will come up at sites across Delhi soon through the tender floated by Delhi Transco Limited (DTL) and 896 public charging points and 103 battery swapping stations are getting installed at the 100 stations.

He said that the first set of charging stations through the DTL tender will be inaugurated in August 2022.

"The innovative tender is the first of its kind in India to employ the PPP model to set up EV chargers, which resulted in the lowest charging rate in the world — Rs 2 per unit. Most importantly, keeping service charge for the end consumer, and not revenue maximisation, as the bidding criterion resulted in strong competition among private players to quote such a low service charge," Shah added.