Govt adds 2,894 beds, CM says upto 2K more coming in 2 days

New Delhi: Amid reports of acute shortage of beds, oxygen, and medical infrastructure in Delhi's hospitals as the fourth wave of the pandemic batters the Capital, the Delhi government on Sunday night issued orders to add 1,979 Covid ward beds, 219 ICU beds with ventilators, and 696 ICU beds without ventilators in a desperate attempt to ramp up bed capacity even as the Railways, Centre and MCDs have been asked to deploy more beds and medical infrastructure to deal with the pandemic.



In addition to this, based on hospital visits of CM Kejriwal, Dy CM Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, another 6,000 Covid care beds will be coming up soon at the Chatarpur Sardar Patel Covid Centre and Hospital, the Yamuna Sports Complex in the CWG village and in schools across the city that are being converted into care facilities.

In fact, on Sunday evening, CM Kejriwal visited one school in Rouse Avenue, which will be the first to be converted into a care centre. The CM said that all three of these large care centres will add 1,500 oxygen beds in the city in the next two days. The CM said it is expected that the DRDO facility in Dhaula Kuan will start 250 beds from Monday.

A statement from the Delhi government said that the CWG village facility and Sardar Patel facility will add 500 beds each by today (Monday) along with 100 more at the school on Rouse Avenue and other schools in the next couple of days.

And after the Delhi government's letter to the Railways to once again send Covid care coaches to Shakur Basti and Anand Vihar railway stations, the Northern Railways said that 50 coaches had been brought at Shakur Basti and 25 will be stationed at Anand Vihar by today (Monday).

Each coach can accommodate 16 patients.

The Delhi government had, in its letter to the Railway Board Chairman, sought the arrangement of up to 5,000 beds.

"We have 463 such coaches across our network. Fifty beds have been placed at Shakur Basti and 25 will be placed at Anand Vihar by Monday. We have purchased oxygen cylinders and two such cylinders will be placed in each coach. If more is needed, the state government has to arrange it. However, since these coaches are for mild COVID-19 cases, we do not expect huge demand for oxygen," General Manager Ashutosh Gangal said.

Moreover, the Delhi government on Sunday also asked all private nursing homes and hospitals providing Covid-19 treatment to up their reservation for Coronavirus patients to 80 per cent of the ICU and war capacity respectively. The order noted that ICU beds were 100 per cent occupied in 115 private hospitals and that 90 per cent of all private ward beds were full.

"We do not want a situation that we saw in other cities and countries, patients should not be lying in the corridors or roads after being denied medical help. We should be able to arrange beds, oxygen, and medicines for the treatment of patients in Delhi," the CM said while visiting the care facility at CWG village.