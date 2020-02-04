Govt: 51 were injured after masked people attacked JNU students & teachers

New Delhi: The violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) that took place January 5, completed one month with students union quashing the authorities for their inaction by making no arrest, even as it was revealed that 51 people were altogether injured in the attack. In reply to a question the Parliament on Tuesday informed that altogether 51 people were injured and private cars and property damaged when masked people, armed with rods and sticks, attacked students and teachers of JNU here on January 5.



Speaking to Millennium Post, S Balaji, former president of JNUSU said, "It is becoming clear day-by-day that the government is not in a mood to arrest the actual terrorists who have attacked JNU." He added that the current scenario shows what the actual government wants and the Delhi Police inaction on the same is an example of that. "This has become clear from day 1, the way Delhi Police has functioned. When the attack happened, the police did not intervene. In the aftermath of the attack, the masked ABVP goons walked out. They (police) did not stop them. When we provided all the information who are these masked people, the Delhi Police hasn't named ABVP people till date," he added.

Meanwhile, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) general secretary Saimon Farooqui calling the case shameful said, "It is very shameful that double standards are maintained by the government to take action against the

culprits — ABVP's Komal Sharma hasn't been arrested since one month."

Calling out the police for their inaction, he added that till date no action has been taken against vandalism of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) campus by police till date.