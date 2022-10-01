Government schoolteacher stabs wife to death in Delhi

New Delhi: A government schoolteacher allegedly stabbed his wife to death in front of their nine-year-old daughter following an argument in southwest Delhi's Nawada, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Pandita, has been apprehended, they said.

A senior police officer said they received information around 6.30 Friday evening that the woman had sustained serious injuries after an argument between the couple. When police reached their Nawada Kakrola Housing Complex, the woman was found dead and her husband was missing.