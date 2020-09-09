Government launches drive to remind people of Covid norms

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched an extensive awareness campaign with Chief Minister Arvind Kerjiwal's pre-recorded calls and multimedia messages appealing to the people to follow COVID-19 safety precautions like wearing a face cover, following social distancing and getting tested for the virus.



Other media like radio, television and outdoor publicity materials like billboards will also be part of the campaign, disseminating the chief minister's message, according to a Delhi government statement.

The chief minister is directly appealing to the people of Delhi to wear masks and follow social distancing through pre-recorded calls and other modes of communication. One crore people of Delhi will be approached through the pre-recorded calls, it said.

"He will also be reaching out to the people through radio, TV, outdoor hoardings and digital platforms on how to avoid corona and take precautions," the statement said.

The coronavirus situation in Delhi is under "control" but the positive cases have increased in the last few days with the doubling of testing and "negligence" of some people, after which the chief minister decided to "directly deliver" his message to the public, it added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said he has directed Health minister Satyendar Jain that doctor's prescription should not be asked for COVID-19 testing in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court ordered that doctor's prescription will not be mandatory from now for those going voluntarily for RT/PCR test to detect COVID-19 infection in the national capital.

Till now, it was mandatory for a person to produce a doctor's prescription or symptoms to get tested for the virus.

With bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants set to reopen in Delhi on Wednesday, the excise department will keep a strict vigil to ensure strict compliance of COVID-19 guidelines by these establishments.

Officials said violation of norms could lead to sealing of premises or cancellation of licence by the department.

In a recent order, the department directed its assistant commissioner (enforcement) to deploy teams to check compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) during serving of liquor at bars in hotels, clubs and restaurants.

Strict compliance of SOPs on COVID-19 precaution is the foremost condition for opening of bars for an allowed period from September 9 to September 30, it said.

"The enforcement teams will keep a close watch as liquor is served at hotels, restaurants and clubs to ensure there is no violation of COVID-19 safety precautions prescribed under the SOPs. If needed extra manpower will be deployed for the purpose," a senior government officer said.