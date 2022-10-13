Government launches 30 student-led e-magazines

New Delhi: In order to develop a sense of agency among students and provide them an opportunity to engage with global issues, the Delhi government has introduced e-magazines in Delhi government schools. In view of the same, the Directorate of Education (DoE) launched 30 student-led e-magazines.



The magazines are from 30 different schools and focus on establishing a process where students engage in activities to create their own school magazine from scratch and discuss issues of social and educational importance. Along with presenting their thoughts on various topics of national importance, students have also shared their opinions on Social Developmental Goals(SDGs) in these magazines.

The theme of the first edition of the e-magazine is Goal 4 of SDGs enshrined by the United Nations. It deals with Quality Education for all. The theme of next edition will be Goal 5- Gender Equality.

Appreciating the efforts of the students, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, "Schools are a place where students learn lessons for life. As a government, it is our responsibility to introduce initiatives that aid in their all-round development and provide them a futuristic vision. The biggest task before us is to prepare our students to be emotionally resilient and make them ready for the world that is undergoing fast change due to the influx of transformational technology. Through this e-magazine, we encourage students

to document their views, opinions, achievements and creativity. This will help in nurturing their talents".