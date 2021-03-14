Governing body reps of 12 DU colleges allege financial irregularities

New Delhi: Governing body representatives of 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of DU on Saturday alleged irregularities in management of funds meant for clearing pending staff salaries, and questioned whether the principals are using the surplus amount as their "personal kitty".



Their remarks came a day after Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia set up an enquiry committee to look into alleged irregularities of funds in 12 city government-funded colleges.

Demanding a high-level probe, the representatives from all the 12 colleges alleged that despite the Delhi government releasing funds regularly, the colleges have not paid the salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff for the past several months.

Meanwhile, the Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) Saturday decided to continue its "university shutdown", alleging that the funds released by the Delhi government for 12 DU colleges were insufficient.

The (DUTA) Extended Executive also alleged that the 12 Delhi government-funded colleges of Delhi University are being forced to adopt a new document titled "Pattern of Assistance" in their governing bodies, through which the government is trying to find ways to "disaffiliate them from the Delhi University".

The executive body headed by Rajib Ray said in a meeting that they will continue the DU shutdown as the grants of Rs 82.79 crore under salary head and Rs 9.50 crore under other salaries head released on Friday will only meet requirements for payment of salaries up to January.