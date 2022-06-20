Governing body of Kalindi College decides against giving extension to officiating principal
New Delhi: The governing body of Kalindi College decided on Saturday not to give an extension to officiating principal Naina Hasija and resolved to initiate a judicial enquiry to probe an allegation of financial irregularities against her and other administrative staff.
However, Hasija, who is also the secretary of the college's governing body, was not present during its meeting. She termed the meeting
a "sham".
According to the minutes of the meeting, nine of the 15 governing body members attended it, including two who participated in it online. Associate Professor Aparajita Gaur was "appointed" as the secretary in the absence of the principal.
"We called a governing body meeting to discuss the extension of Naina Hasija as the principal of the college. However, the members of the governing body have decided not to give her an extension and initiate a judicial enquiry against her," said Ravi Gupta, the chairman of the governing body.
"Nine members attended the meeting. All of them agreed that an extension should not be given to the principal. It was a unanimous decision," Gupta added.
After the meeting, the members of the governing body alleged that the principal locked them up for several hours in the building. However, Hasija denied the allegation and accused the governing body members of attacking the non-teaching staff.
"The governing body has resolved that no extension be given to Prof. Naina Hasija, as Acting/Officiating Principal. Nine members attended the meeting forthwith," read the minutes of the meeting.
The governing body authorised its chairman to start the process of appointing an officiating principal of the college in accordance with the DU norms.
