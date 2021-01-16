'Got Rs 5.41 cr from GST defaulters'

New Delhi: Delhi government's department of trade and taxes engaged in a crackdown of tax evaders in the national Capital, recovering Rs 5.41 crore in tax and penalty from various firms found evading GST.



The Department's Anti Evasion Cell- I had conducted 46 surveys on premises of companies dealing with — Gutka/ pan masala, scraps, metals and hardware, etc where it found a large number of GST defaulters and a number of tax evasion cases. The department also revealed that a tax of Rs 22 lakh had been recovered from a manufacturer of Industrial Essence Company.

The Department of Trade and Taxes warned evaders that it was going to take 'stern action' against bogus dealers adding it would now be intensifying its anti-evasion activities within the GST gambit.