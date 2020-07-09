Gopal Rai seeks cancellation of OBEs; writes to HRD Ministry

new delhi: Delhi Cabinet Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote to the Union HRD Ministry, appealing Education Minister Ramesh Nishank Pokhriyal to cancel OBE examinations since most of the students have gone back to their homes owing to the pandemic and are "struggling with basic and technical difficulties".

"We should adopt a cooperative attitude with students" at such a time, Rai implored the Union Minister. "The students are scared and are going through mental stress about the online examination. I request the Education Minister to cancel the online exam," said Rai in his letter.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and Timarpur MLA Dilip Pandey have also come out in support of students over the OBE exams.