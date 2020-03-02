Gopal Rai, Rajendra Pal Gautam visit riot-hit areas

New Delhi: AAP's Delhi convenor Gopal Rai visited a relief camp set up by Delhi Government at Mustafabad in the riot-hit North East Delhi on Monday. Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam also visited the riot-affected areas. Local MLA Surendra Singh and former MLA Sarita Singh Nigam also visited Bhagirathi Vihar, Chaman Park, Shiv Vihar Pulia, Bridge Puri Pulia, and Shiv Vihar Tiraha, along with councillors and other officials.



The relief camp can accommodate 1000 affected people and equip them with food, water, medicines, and toilets. A help desk to facilitate filling of forms for compensation for losses in the riots have also been set up along with the relief camp.

Rai said, "we have set up this relief camp in Mustafabad since the families here have to accommodate 20-30 people affected by the riots. Facilities for food, water, and medicine and toilets have been arranged in this camp with a capacity for 1000 people. Along with this camp, we have set up a center to get the forms filled for compensation for the victims. If required we will set up more relief camps in other affected areas too so that the trouble for people can be reduced."

Gautam said, "The Delhi government is with the people and committed to provide all possible help to all those affected." To ensure the proper functioning of the relief camp, the local MLAs and the members of the Waqf Board

are present.