Gopal Rai announces 4 city forests to be developed

New Delhi: The Delhi government will develop four world-class city forests in the national capital where people can spend a good time in the lap of nature, Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Tuesday, adding that the theme of the project will be "Prakriti Ke Paas Parivar Ke Saath".



There are a total of 19 city forests in Delhi, of which four have been selected for further development.

These are Mitraon city forest (98 acres) in west Delhi, Alipur city forest (48 acres) in north Delhi, Garhi Mandu city forest (42 acres) in northeast Delhi, and Jaunapur city forest (98 acres) in south Delhi, Rai said at a press conference.

Only eco-friendly developmental work will be undertaken in these city forests, the environment department insisted, adding that their physical structure will not be tampered with whatsoever.

The forest department will develop meditation huts, amphitheaters of grass and mud, and nurseries in the city forests. Outdoor activities like bird watching and jungle walks will also be promoted in these city forests. It has also been recommended that the forests be developed into an open museum or a living lab, Rai said.

The Delhi government also said that muram paths, drinking water, public facilities and meditation huts will be available to the general public in these city forests

In addition, Rai said that opportunities to do research and improve the city forest based on their findings will also be actively encouraged.

The government is going to set up a steering committee that will oversee the development of these four world-class city forests, the environment minister said. "Our government wants to provide the people of Delhi a place where they appreciate nature and educate the next generation about it," he added.

The minister said Delhi's green cover had increased from 20 per cent in 2013 to 23.06 per cent in 2021 — crediting the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for this apparent improvement. Delhi has also surpassed all other cities in the country in terms of per capita forest cover, Rai said.