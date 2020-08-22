Gone missing a week ago, woman's body found in drain

noida: Seven days after going missing, the body of a 60-year-old woman, resident of Sector 19 in Noida, was recovered from a drain near on Thursday night.

Police have said that prima facie there are no external injury marks on the the deceased's body and suspected that she might have died either by jumping into the drain or accidentally falling into it. According to police, the deceased has been identified as Kalpita Nath, wife of a senior executive at a consultancy agency.

She had two daughters, one stays in US while the other stays in Gurugram. Her body was recovered with the help of NDRF team from the drain after a nearly six-hour long search around 7:30 pm on Thursday.

Kumar Ran Vijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida said that the woman was in depression in the past and used to say that she is a burden on the family and went somewhere without informing anyone on August 13. "Soon after she went missing from her house, police registered a case and all possible efforts were being made to find her. On Thursday, an information was conveyed that she was seen near the drain and police team from Sector 20 police station went on to look for her," said Singh.

"When police failed to trace her for hours, we suspected that she might have fallen into drain and with the help of NDRF team, her body was rescued late Thursday evening. We suspect that she might had accidentally fallen or jumped into the drain out of depression," Singh

added.