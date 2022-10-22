GNIDA to take strict action against defaulting allotees

New Delhi: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority is planning to take strict action against the defaulters who do not pay the dues. Officials said that the authority will cancel allotments of these defaulting allottees.



GNIDA's CEO Ritu Maheshwari has directed officials to prepare a list and first take actions against the defaulters who owes larger amount of money from all the departments of the property. These include industrial, institutional, IT and commercial, as well as builders.

As per officials, the allottees are neither constructing the project nor depositing the outstanding payment amount of the authority.

"We have issued several notices after the instalments have defaulted. It clearly shows that these allottees are neither willing to complete the project nor are willing to pay the dues of the Authority," a senior GNIDA officer said.

Following this, the CEO has directed all the departments to immediately cancel the allotment of the defaulters to whom three or more notices have been issued, the officer added.