GNIDA to soon repair potholes

Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will soon repair potholes and rugged patches of road around the city that have got damaged due to heavy rains in past one month.



GNIDA's General Manager, Salil Yadav, held a meeting with Nodal officers of all the work circles and instructed officials to visit their area and see where the roads have got damaged due to rain.

He further directed them to make arrangements to get them repaired immediately, so that the drivers do not suffer. He has asked to provide details including bad road and post repair photos.

In the meeting, it was also decided to revive ponds of Greater Noida and make them free from encroachment. Officials said that along with removing the encroachments, cleaning of the ponds will also be done.

"It will also be seen that the dirty water of any drain does not enter the ponds. A footpath will be built along the banks of the ponds and Plantation will also be done. Instructions were given to appoint one nodal officer in each work circle to get these works done," a senior officer said.

A senior nodal officer has been deployed for better coordination and monitoring between them. This responsibility has been given to Nagendra Singh, in-charge of work circle eight. Reviewing these works, the GM directed to resolve the complaints received through social media on priority