GNIDA to provide online services to allottees after Aadhaar authentication

Noida: Stepping towards making the services of Greater Noida online, the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has given nod to do Aadhaar authentication of allottees after which all the services related to property can be accessed online.



Officials said that the Greater Noida authority has become the first authority in Uttar Pradesh to get permission for Aadhaar authentication of its allottees.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, the move aims to provide every facility to its allottees while sitting at home. "To access the online facility, there is a need to verify the identity of the right allottee so that there is no scope for any kind of fraud. The Aadhar authentication will help us to verify that," the officer said while adding that the authority has already started online services to obtain no dues certificate for the industrial sector.

While detailing over the procedure, the senior officer informed that the allottee will be able to get all the facilities through the website of Greater Noida authority.