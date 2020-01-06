GNIDA to organise 4-day long carnival to mark its 29th foundation day

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will organise its 29th foundation day with a four-day long carnival, starting from January 25 to 28, which will comprise of varied events like mini-marathon, music shows, youth festivals and other cultural functions by college students.



As per GNIDA officials, a meeting was conducted on Saturday to discuss preparation and schedule the events of the foundation day. In the meeting various RWA, representatives of school and college students participated. GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhushan took stock of the preparation of the event.

"We have invited institutions such as the Gautam Buddha University, Shiv Nadar University, Galgotias University, and various engineering colleges and schools to organise youth festivals to celebrate the foundation day" said Bhushan.

The Greater Noida Authority was established on January 28, 1991 and every year it has been celebrate the day involving the people of the city.

This year, as officials told, the authority has decided to involve people associated with various sectors, Residents Welfare Association (RWAs), schools children, college students and many more.

Before the four-day carnival will be kicked off on January 25, a mini-marathon for the people of the city to be organised on January 19 (Sunday). Mini-marathon will be a race of 10 km. The authority has also decided to organise mini-marathon of 4km for senior citizen.

As per the official information, people willing to participate in mini-marathon can get their registration in its website – www.thegnoidamarathon.com.

On January 25 and 26, a programm of Hackathon to be organised with the theme of 'Smart City'.

The other cultural programmes such as – cultural night, Sufiyana music, kavi sammelan (poetry reading) and many other cultural programmes to be presented by colleges. To make to event more colourful, the authority has decided to organise handcraft fare and food festival also.

In the meantime, the authority has also decide showcase it's initiative of making the city free of garbage. A showcase to be setup to educate the people of the city to know about Solid Waste Management (SWM) rules. On Republic Day (January 26), the authority has decided to organise 'Republic March' with involving children of all government and private schools, parents and teachers at Greater Noida stadium.

The authority has also decided to organise a mega sports festival for school children and college students from across the Greater Noida.