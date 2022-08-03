GNIDA to distribute one lakh Indian flags
noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) will distribute one lakh tricolours that will be hoisted on houses, government offices and buildings under 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative to mark the 75th Independence Day from August 13 to 15 across the city.
A meeting, chaired by GNIDA's Additional Prerna Sharma to discuss the plan, was held with heads of all departments. The ACEO said that one lakh national flags would be distributed among the people by the authority.
The GNIDA has decided that it will distribute one lakh tricolor to the residents of Greater Noida following which GNIDA CEO and Meerut Divisional Commissioner Surendra Singh has fixed the responsibility of all the departments.
As per a senior official, the responsibility of preparing the flags has been given to the Industries Department and these flags will be printed through CSR policy.
