GNIDA starts 'Har Ghar Sewer Connection' campaign

noida: In order to further strengthen the cleanliness vision, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has started the 'Har Ghar Sewer Connection' campaign under which the authority will connect all the houses in the villages of Greater Noida with the sewer line.



The Greater Noida Authority teams are organising daily camps at all the villages to provide sewer connection application forms and will also sensitise the villagers towards cleanliness, a senior GNIDA officer informed.

As per officials, the campaign has been started on directions of the Chief Executive Officer of Greater Noida Authority, Ritu Maheshwari, as part of the Cleanliness Mission. Since the new CEO has joined, she has been laying emphasis towards cleanliness in the city and have sought several programmes and campaigns to make the Greater Noida City cleaner.

"Under the 'Har Ghar Sewer Connection' campaign, the authority teams will be organising camps in the government schools of villages. The villagers do not need to go anywhere for sewer connection and the authority teams from the Public Health Department of the Greater Noida Authority will visit houses and villages to sensitise villagers and help them apply for sewer connection," a senior GNIDA officer said while adding that on Sunday camps were organised in village Birondi Chakrasenpur which will be followed by Tughalpur village on Monday.

The officer further said that after filling the application form, it has to be submitted to the camp along with the document proofs. Greater Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari has appealed to all the villagers to cooperate in making Greater Noida more clean by getting sewer connections.