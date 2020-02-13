GNIDA signs MoU to develop around 7. 64 hectares of land

Greater Noida: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), on Thursday, signed an MoU with Elentic India Private Limited Company under adoption of green area and permission for road safety for development and care taking of green belt area and central verge along a portion road in Greater Noida.



Officials said that the MoU has been signed to develop around 7. 64 hectares of land extending from sector sigma-3 of Greater Noida to Bennett university for next five years. The MoU was signed between GNIDA CEO Narendra Bhooshan and senior officials of Elentic India Private Limited Company.

As per a senior GNIDA officer, a theme based rotary will be developed on the stretch which will include palm rotary, among four other types of rotaries. Apart from this, the road engineering on the stretch will also be done by the company including installation of sign boards, zebra crossing, pedestrian lane and other related works.

The MoU has been signed under Authority's Adopt Green Area Revised Policy, 2019. Under this policy, social or educational institutes, housing societies, shopping malls and commercial complexes in the city can adopt park or roundabouts similar for a designated time period.