GNIDA sets aside 50% of budget for Jewar airport proj

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has sanctioned Rs 2,200 crore as its share for the Jewar airport project. This will be largest chunk from authority's yearly budget for 2021-22, which is Rs 4,399 crore. Officials said that the amount will be used for land acquisition and development of the airport project.



As per a senior GNIDA officer, this time the authority has kept one of the major portions of budget on health and urban services by keeping aside an amount of Rs 460 crore out of which Rs 129 crore is for health alone. The authority will also kick-start construction at some key infrastructure projects for which Rs 900 crore has been sanctioned by the board.

Talking about the other major decision taken up by the authority board, it has been decided not to increase land allotment rate for commercial properties as pandemic has already hit the sector badly. However, the residential property has been provided a hike of 4.15 per cent which will be applicable from immediate effect, said officer.

Four zones have been formed up across Greater Noida city where all the residential sectors have been categorised based on the circle rates. While a relief in transfer charges has been provided for institutional, builders, industrial, commercial properties that have been reduced to 5 per cent from existing 10 per cent while for residential properties it will be 2.5 per cent.

Apart from this, in order to provide relief to its allottees who have invested in various authority's projects, the authority has come up with one time settlement (OTS) scheme for residential properties who are yet to pay their dues. Officials said that the scheme will come up with reduced interest rates.

Special emphasis was also laid on the promotion of eco-friendly mode of transport with promoting electronic vehicles. A senior GNIDA officer said that keeping in mind the future needs, a total of 100 EV charging stations will be set up in the city in corroboration with EESL. The decisions were taken in authority's 122nd board meeting which was presided by GNIDA chairman Sanjeev Mittal, CEO Narendra Bhooshan, ACEO Deep Chandra and other senior officials of Noida and Yamuna Expressway authority.