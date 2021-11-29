GNIDA seeks 12 diff steps to add greenery to smart city

Noida: Aiming a greener and cleaner city, the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority has sought 12 different steps to add greenery and beauty of this smart city Greater Noida, said officials on Sunday.

Detailing further, an official said that these steps will include developing green belts, open gym facility at parks grass on unpaved places along the roads, numbering of green belts and others.

The authority also aims to make the smart city have fall color of Chandigarh be it the cherry blossom festival of America or the cherry blossom festival of Japan or the view of the flowers of the spring season of Chandigarh, the official added.

The authority has also floated tenders worth about Rs 8 crore

to develop the green belt around the societies of Greater Noida West.