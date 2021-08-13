GNIDA says will make 14 villages 'smart', kicks off work

Greater Noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) has said that it will develop 14 smart villages across the city for a comprehensive development of sectors and villages. On Thursday, the GNIDA Chief Executive Officer, Narendra Bhooshan kicked off the work with laying the foundation stone of the development of Maicha village in Greater Noida as the first of the 14.



"We have selected 14 villages which would be developed into smart villages with facilities of better roads, sewerage, water and power, wi-fi and proper drainage facilities across these villages," said CEO Narendra Bhooshan.

The 14-villages are - Ladpura, Chijarsi, Gharbara, Aimnabad, Sirsa, Ghangola, Maicha, Tilapta, Astoli, Jalpura, Chipyana, Yusufpur, Chhapraula and Sadullapur.

GB Nagar Member of Parliament, Dr Mahesh Sharma and Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar were also at the event. MP Sharma said that the government will provide employment to local youths industries set up within the districts.

"The industries across Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway region have been instructed to provide employment to 40 per cent local youths in their companies. This will allow the locals not to move out in search of jobs. Apart from this, the "smart village" initiative will give wings of development to the villages in the Greater Noida region," he added.