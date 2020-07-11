GNIDA resumes infrastructure projects

Greater Noida: Since the COVID-19 outbreak, commercial activities, as well as infrastructural development works, had come to a halt and development authorities have been mulling hard to overcome the time-phased infrastructural delays and resumed several undergoing development projects that had been paused due to the lockdown.

In Greater Noida, the working authority (Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority - GNIDA) has opened tenders for 15 various infrastructural projects worth over Rs 18 crore. According to officials, from March to June 2020 the GNIDA has taken up undergoing nearly 151 infrastructural projects worth Rs 1.65 crore.

"Since several development works have got delayed due to lockdown, the authority has restarted all these works and are expediting to finish them. In recent times, the authority has opened tenders for 15 new infrastructure projects which include the widening of roads, resurfacing and construction of link roads," an official said.

Authority officials have said that the lockdown period had helped towards the growth of infrastructural projects as there has been no movement of people out of their homes.