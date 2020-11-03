GNIDA plans to upgrade streetlights with LED fixtures

greater noida: The Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) is moving forward with plans to upgrade all of its streetlights in the city with LED fixtures in the wake of reducing energy usage and to trim the substantial energy costs to two third of the existing usage. The authority is focused to cut annual expense to the authority from Rs 30 crore to Rs 16 crore.



As per a senior GNIDA officer, at present there are around fifty four thousand street lights in Greater Noida which are equipped with sodium bulbs that consume excessive energy. The present cost of energy usage on Greater Noida authority is around two to three crores per months laying an unnecessary burden on the authority. The LED fixtures are more power efficient and emits a much brighter light than the sodium bulbs.

"We have started preparing our action plan to upgrade the sodium lights in the city. The plan will be implemented in the city at an estimated cost of Rs 78 crore. These street lights will be linked with centralised control and monitoring system which will monitor the street light network including maps representations, connection with ERP, GIS and other IT systems," the officer

added.